Immuron Limited (IMRN) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 107 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Immuron Limited and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Immuron Limited and Ascendis Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

On the other hand, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 45.44% and its average price target is $169.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immuron Limited and Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 3.06% and 85% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year Immuron Limited has -12.24% weaker performance while Ascendis Pharma A/S has 94.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 7 factors Immuron Limited.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.