Immuron Limited (IMRN) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 3 0.00 3.20M -0.68 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 91.52M -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Immuron Limited and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 115,021,027.28% 0% 0% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 2,076,177,945.15% -51% -28.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Immuron Limited and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is $17, which is potential 342.13% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Immuron Limited and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.06% and 72.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Immuron Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Immuron Limited.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.