ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) Analysts See $-0.01 EPS; VITALITY BIOPHARMA (VBIO) SI Decreased By 0.64%

VITALITY BIOPHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:VBIO) had a decrease of 0.64% in short interest. VBIO’s SI was 77,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.64% from 78,000 shares previously. With 36,000 avg volume, 2 days are for VITALITY BIOPHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:VBIO)’s short sellers to cover VBIO’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2. About 15,718 shares traded. Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (CVE:IPA) to report $-0.01 EPS on July, 31.After having $-0.02 EPS previously, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.56. About 20,500 shares traded. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (CVE:IPA) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $37.63 million. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a collaboration agreement with TetraGenetics, Inc. to focus on the discovery of novel human monoclonal antibodies against three undisclosed therapeutically-relevant ion-channels.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. focuses on the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.65 million. The Company’s products in pipeline include VITA-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation that is used for the acute treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VITA-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for use in the chronic treatment of neuropathic pain, irritable bowel syndrome, muscle spasticity in multiple sclerosis, and opioid-induced bowel dysfunction. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Stevia First Corp. and changed its name to Vitality Biopharma, Inc. in July 2016.