Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2886.31 N/A -1.62 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Immunomedics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immunomedics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk and Volatility

Immunomedics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.56 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Immunomedics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Immunomedics Inc. is $24.5, with potential upside of 87.74%. Competitively the consensus price target of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 263.64% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation appears more favorable than Immunomedics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Immunomedics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 30.8%. Insiders owned 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. has weaker performance than Zosano Pharma Corporation

Summary

Immunomedics Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.