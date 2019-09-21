Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3669.26 N/A -1.62 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Immunomedics Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Immunomedics Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Volatility & Risk

Immunomedics Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.46 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Immunomedics Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunomedics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 68.78% and an $28 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc. shares. Competitively, 10.2% are Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Immunomedics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.