Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 16 -5992.01 N/A -1.38 0.00 Verastem Inc. 3 3.51 N/A -1.16 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

A 2.06 beta means Immunomedics Inc.’s volatility is 106.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Verastem Inc.’s 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.83 beta.

Immunomedics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Immunomedics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus price target of Immunomedics Inc. is $21.86, with potential upside of 46.42%. Competitively Verastem Inc. has a consensus price target of $8.75, with potential upside of 534.06%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than Immunomedics Inc.

Institutional investors held 89.4% of Immunomedics Inc. shares and 59.9% of Verastem Inc. shares. Insiders held 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Verastem Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63% Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend while Verastem Inc. had bearish trend.

Verastem Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Immunomedics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.