Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3030.07 N/A -1.62 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 28.48 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Immunomedics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immunomedics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Volatility & Risk

Immunomedics Inc.’s 1.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 96.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. TrovaGene Inc. on the other hand, has 0.7 beta which makes it 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Immunomedics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Immunomedics Inc. is $24.33, with potential upside of 77.59%. TrovaGene Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 485.77% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Immunomedics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares and 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. About 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. has 3.36% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Immunomedics Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.