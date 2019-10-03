Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 0.00 162.64M -1.62 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 10.81M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Immunomedics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 1,110,928,961.75% -121.3% -63.3% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 58,400,864.40% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Immunomedics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$22 is Immunomedics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 62.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immunomedics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 0.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. has 3.36% stronger performance while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.