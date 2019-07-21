Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -5932.88 N/A -1.38 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 311.46 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immunomedics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immunomedics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -66.8% -23%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunomedics Inc. are 15.9 and 15.9. Competitively, Kadmon Holdings Inc. has 4.1 and 4.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Immunomedics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immunomedics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$22.5 is Immunomedics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 50.70%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immunomedics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.4% and 67.2% respectively. Immunomedics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.19%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2.23% -9.49% 4.09% -13.26% -37.94% 10.1%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. was less bullish than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Summary

Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immunomedics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.