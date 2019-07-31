Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

We will be comparing the differences between Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -6087.86 N/A -1.38 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 85.20 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Immunomedics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immunomedics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Immunomedics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. On the competitive side is, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Immunomedics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Immunomedics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Immunomedics Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.6, while its potential upside is 54.05%. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 consensus price target and a 57.51% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Immunomedics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Immunomedics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.4% and 41.6%. 7.19% are Immunomedics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. has 4.63% stronger performance while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has -24.37% weaker performance.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.