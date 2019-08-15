Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Since Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3295.47 N/A -1.62 0.00 Evogene Ltd. 2 27.05 N/A -0.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immunomedics Inc. and Evogene Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Immunomedics Inc. and Evogene Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Immunomedics Inc. and Evogene Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Evogene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 58.39% for Immunomedics Inc. with consensus target price of $23.6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Immunomedics Inc. and Evogene Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 0%. Immunomedics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend while Evogene Ltd. had bearish trend.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.