Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

This is a contrast between Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2830.26 N/A -1.62 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 46.16 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Immunomedics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

Immunomedics Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Editas Medicine Inc. has beta of 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Immunomedics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunomedics Inc. has an average target price of $24.5, and a 94.60% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Immunomedics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.19%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.