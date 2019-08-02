Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -5549.41 N/A -1.62 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Immunomedics Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.87 beta which is 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunomedics Inc.’s upside potential is 68.93% at a $23.6 consensus target price.

The shares of both Immunomedics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 17.5% respectively. Immunomedics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.19%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. has 3.36% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance.

Immunomedics Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.