Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

We will be comparing the differences between Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3333.07 N/A -1.62 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 40 2064.29 N/A -3.74 0.00

Demonstrates Immunomedics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Analyst Ratings

Immunomedics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Immunomedics Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.6, and a 56.60% upside potential. CRISPR Therapeutics AG on the other hand boasts of a $62 consensus price target and a 24.00% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Immunomedics Inc. looks more robust than CRISPR Therapeutics AG as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Immunomedics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 50%. Insiders owned 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. was less bullish than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Immunomedics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.