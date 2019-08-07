Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -5873.27 N/A -1.62 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 20.76 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Immunomedics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Immunomedics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

Immunomedics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Chimerix Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.22 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Immunomedics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Immunomedics Inc.’s upside potential is 59.68% at a $23.6 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Chimerix Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 17.25%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Immunomedics Inc. seems more appealing than Chimerix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immunomedics Inc. and Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 76.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.