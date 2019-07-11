Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Both Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -5630.97 N/A -1.38 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.69 N/A -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immunomedics Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

Immunomedics Inc.’s current beta is 2.06 and it happens to be 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Cerus Corporation has beta of 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Immunomedics Inc. are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Its competitor Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Immunomedics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Immunomedics Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 54.49% for Immunomedics Inc. with consensus price target of $21.86. Meanwhile, Cerus Corporation’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 63.64%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cerus Corporation is looking more favorable than Immunomedics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.4% of Immunomedics Inc. shares and 68.9% of Cerus Corporation shares. 7.19% are Immunomedics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Cerus Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. has weaker performance than Cerus Corporation

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats Immunomedics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.