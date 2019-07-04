Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 16 -5992.01 N/A -1.38 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 8.70 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Immunomedics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.06 beta indicates that Immunomedics Inc. is 106.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

Immunomedics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Immunomedics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Immunomedics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunomedics Inc.’s upside potential is 46.42% at a $21.86 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.4% of Immunomedics Inc. shares and 5% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Immunomedics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.