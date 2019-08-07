Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -5971.98 N/A -1.62 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 519.68 N/A -1.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Immunomedics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Immunomedics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Volatility and Risk

Immunomedics Inc.’s 1.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 96.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc.’s 86.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.86 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Immunomedics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunomedics Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.6, while its potential upside is 59.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.19% are Immunomedics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. was less bullish than Ardelyx Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.