Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

As Biotechnology companies, Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2877.46 N/A -1.62 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1219.10 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immunomedics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Immunomedics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Immunomedics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Immunomedics Inc. is $24.5, with potential upside of 91.41%. Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 33.41%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Immunomedics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares and 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. 7.19% are Immunomedics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. has weaker performance than Aptorum Group Limited

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Immunomedics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.