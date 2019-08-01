Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) EPS Estimated At $-0.31; Madison Gas & Electric Co (MGEE) Sentiment Is 1.1

Madison Gas & Electric Co (MGEE) investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio has no change, as only 54 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 49 sold and reduced positions in Madison Gas & Electric Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 14.68 million shares, up from 14.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Madison Gas & Electric Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 39 Increased: 41 New Position: 13.

Analysts expect Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.82% from last quarter’s $-0.34 EPS. After having $-0.46 EPS previously, Immunomedics, Inc.’s analysts see -32.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 476,414 shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss $35.5M; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding firm primarily in Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. It operates through five divisions: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. It has a 29.46 P/E ratio. The firm generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.97. About 19,145 shares traded. MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) has risen 17.61% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical MGEE News: 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE MGE ENERGY SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL #5 REQUESTING IMPROVED CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MGE ENERGY 1Q OPER REV. $157.6M; 08/05/2018 – MGE ENERGY INC QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE OF $157.6 MLN VS $156.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – MGE Energy Issues May 2018 ‘Inside View’; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 15/05/2018 – MGE Energy Declares Regular Dividend; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 20/04/2018 – DJ MGE Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGEE); 08/05/2018 – MGE Energy 1Q Rev $157.6M; 14/05/2018 – MGE Energy Issues First-Quarter Financial Update

Oarsman Capital Inc. holds 0.94% of its portfolio in MGE Energy, Inc. for 29,206 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc owns 591,495 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 8,522 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.22% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 431,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Immunomedics had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold Immunomedics, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 70 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 79,284 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 21,350 shares. Rice Hall James Limited Liability Company has 645,516 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Avoro Capital Advsr Limited has invested 14.71% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Parametric Port Assocs Lc has 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Ameriprise Inc invested in 0.01% or 1.57M shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). 1.77M are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Rudman Errol M invested in 35,000 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 62,452 are owned by Citadel Advisors Limited Com. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 42,830 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vanguard holds 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) or 14.81 million shares. Wallace Management holds 0.07% or 25,500 shares. Frontier Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1.09 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. The firm engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody.

