Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Contrasting side by side

Both Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2759.87 N/A -1.62 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Immunomedics Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Immunomedics Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility & Risk

Immunomedics Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.96. XBiotech Inc.’s 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.48 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Immunomedics Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Immunomedics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 119.86% and an $29 consensus target price. On the other hand, XBiotech Inc.’s potential upside is 47.56% and its consensus target price is $13. The information presented earlier suggests that Immunomedics Inc. looks more robust than XBiotech Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares and 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares. Immunomedics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.19%. Comparatively, 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. was less bullish than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors XBiotech Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.