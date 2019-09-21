Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Contrasting side by side

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3669.26 N/A -1.62 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 22 11.76 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Immunomedics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility & Risk

Immunomedics Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. From a competition point of view, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.52 beta which is 152.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Immunomedics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunomedics Inc.’s upside potential is 68.78% at a $28 average target price. On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 15.89% and its average target price is $21. Based on the results delivered earlier, Immunomedics Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. was less bullish than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Immunomedics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.