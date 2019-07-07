Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 16 -5622.92 N/A -1.38 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 21.11 N/A -0.67 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Immunomedics Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Immunomedics Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6%

Risk & Volatility

Immunomedics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.06 beta. Vical Incorporated’s 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

Immunomedics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. On the competitive side is, Vical Incorporated which has a 18.4 Current Ratio and a 18.4 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Immunomedics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Immunomedics Inc. and Vical Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Immunomedics Inc.’s average target price is $21.86, while its potential upside is 54.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.4% of Immunomedics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.6% of Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 7.19% are Immunomedics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63% Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. has 4.63% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -3.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats Immunomedics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.