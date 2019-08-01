Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -5861.35 N/A -1.38 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 95 55.72 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Immunomedics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Immunomedics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Immunomedics Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.06. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

15.9 and 15.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunomedics Inc. Its rival Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. Immunomedics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Immunomedics Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

Immunomedics Inc. has a 60.00% upside potential and an average price target of $23.6. Competitively Spark Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $95.79, with potential downside of -4.23%. The information presented earlier suggests that Immunomedics Inc. looks more robust than Spark Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.4% of Immunomedics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.6% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63% Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. has weaker performance than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Immunomedics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.