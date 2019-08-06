Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -5654.90 N/A -1.62 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Immunomedics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Immunomedics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Volatility & Risk

Immunomedics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.21 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immunomedics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunomedics Inc. has a 73.40% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23.6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Immunomedics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 66.4%. Insiders owned roughly 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 1.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. has 3.36% stronger performance while Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immunomedics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.