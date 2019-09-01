Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2798.75 N/A -1.62 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Immunomedics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

Immunomedics Inc.’s current beta is 1.96 and it happens to be 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.66 which is 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Immunomedics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 91.41% for Immunomedics Inc. with average target price of $24.5. Competitively the average target price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $37, which is potential 241.01% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Immunomedics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immunomedics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 87.9% respectively. Immunomedics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.19%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.