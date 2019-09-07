Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2759.87 N/A -1.62 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.72 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Immunomedics Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immunomedics Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Immunomedics Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 119.86% for Immunomedics Inc. with consensus target price of $29.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Immunomedics Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 9.7%. 7.19% are Immunomedics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immunomedics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.