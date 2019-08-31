Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Contrasting side by side

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2798.75 N/A -1.62 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.96 beta means Immunomedics Inc.’s volatility is 96.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, KemPharm Inc. has beta of 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunomedics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 91.41% and an $24.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares and 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Immunomedics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.19%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Immunomedics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors KemPharm Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.