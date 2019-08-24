Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2845.86 N/A -1.62 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Immunomedics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Risk & Volatility

Immunomedics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.17 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Immunomedics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 84.88% for Immunomedics Inc. with average price target of $24.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 49.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. has 3.36% stronger performance while Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Immunomedics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).