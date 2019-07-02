Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Contrasting side by side

Both Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 16 -5583.18 N/A -1.38 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 48 19.32 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immunomedics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.06 beta means Immunomedics Inc.’s volatility is 106.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. FibroGen Inc.’s 1.59 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Immunomedics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. On the competitive side is, FibroGen Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Immunomedics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Immunomedics Inc. and FibroGen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Immunomedics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 55.59% and an $21.86 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of FibroGen Inc. is $71.25, which is potential 55.19% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Immunomedics Inc. appears more favorable than FibroGen Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.4% of Immunomedics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.1% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.19% are Immunomedics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend while FibroGen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.