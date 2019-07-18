Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) Comparison side by side

Both Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -5956.72 N/A -1.38 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 9 3.35 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Immunomedics Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Volatility & Risk

Immunomedics Inc.’s current beta is 2.06 and it happens to be 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Champions Oncology Inc.’s 46.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

Immunomedics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 and a Quick Ratio of 15.9. Competitively, Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Immunomedics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Immunomedics Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Immunomedics Inc. is $21.86, with potential upside of 45.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.4% of Immunomedics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55% of Champions Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Immunomedics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.19%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.8% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63% Champions Oncology Inc. -6.08% 1.67% -11.18% -38.41% 100% 8.83%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. was less bullish than Champions Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Champions Oncology Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.