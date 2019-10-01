Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 0.00 162.64M -1.62 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 42.10M -2.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immunomedics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 1,101,897,018.97% -121.3% -63.3% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 184,811,237.93% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

Immunomedics Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Immunomedics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Immunomedics Inc. has a 111.16% upside potential and an average target price of $28. Competitively Cara Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $33.5, with potential upside of 83.26%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Immunomedics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Immunomedics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.19%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. was less bullish than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Immunomedics Inc. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.