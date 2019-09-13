Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Comparison side by side

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3688.71 N/A -1.62 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 513.15 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Immunomedics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Immunomedics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Risk and Volatility

Immunomedics Inc.’s 1.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 96.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Blueprint Medicines Corporation on the other hand, has 1.52 beta which makes it 52.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immunomedics Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

The average price target of Immunomedics Inc. is $28, with potential upside of 78.12%. On the other hand, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s potential upside is 39.75% and its average price target is $110.4. The results provided earlier shows that Immunomedics Inc. appears more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares and 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. was less bullish than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Immunomedics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.