Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) Contrasting side by side

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 16 -5563.31 N/A -1.38 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.35 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Immunomedics Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8%

Volatility and Risk

Immunomedics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.06 beta. Competitively, Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s 45.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

15.9 and 15.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunomedics Inc. Its rival Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 5.3 respectively. Immunomedics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Immunomedics Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 56.14% for Immunomedics Inc. with consensus target price of $21.86. Competitively the consensus target price of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 32.87% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Immunomedics Inc. appears more favorable than Aratana Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immunomedics Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.4% and 70.6% respectively. Insiders held 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc. shares. Competitively, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend while Aratana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Immunomedics Inc. beats Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.