Immunomedics (IMMU) Stock Declined While Rice Hall James & Associates Boosted Position; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Lifted Holding in Dollar Gen New (DG) by $1.92 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 14,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 178,800 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.17 million, up from 164,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $156.23. About 1.82M shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 347,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 993,297 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.78M, up from 645,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 2.48M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR) by 158,475 shares to 3.13M shares, valued at $23.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 276,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,943 shares, and cut its stake in Lakeland Finl Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 66,760 shares to 394,129 shares, valued at $17.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 51,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 853,379 shares, and cut its stake in Strategic Ed Inc.