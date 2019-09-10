Immunomedics (IMMU) Position Maintained by Alkeon Capital Management Llc; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Raised Stake in Chevron (CVX) by $1.10 Million as Stock Rose

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 47.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 625,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The hedge fund held 1.94M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.31 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 762,624 shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 25/04/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 8,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 203,897 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.12 million, up from 194,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 4.52M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability has 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 271,929 shares. D E Shaw Communication Incorporated reported 55,174 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 79,284 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 1.77M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.21% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Highland Capital Management LP reported 25,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.11% or 145,000 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Company Il reported 15,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granahan Investment Management Ma holds 328,161 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 233,856 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). United Kingdom-based Legal General Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 42,064 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $196.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $43.69 million activity. $66,750 worth of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) was bought by BALL BRYAN.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Capital Management reported 0.74% stake. Moreover, Pacific Global Invest Mgmt Commerce has 0.96% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd reported 0.99% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Element Capital Management Limited Liability holds 15,861 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Aldebaran Inc has invested 1.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Nippon Life Glob Americas owns 0.93% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 94,180 shares. Alley Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 16,562 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability holds 9,847 shares. Comerica Bank invested in 634,694 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bridgewater Associate LP invested in 21,640 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vision Cap owns 4,306 shares. Cullinan Associate owns 135,179 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. 2,600 are held by Provident Tru Company.