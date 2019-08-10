Immunomedics (IMMU) Holder Tekla Capital Management Has Trimmed Position as Share Value Declined; Timkensteel (TMST) Shareholder Bronson Point Management Has Cut Its Position

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 300,693 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 143,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 287,687 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, down from 431,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 1.51M shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 91,500 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $43.69 million activity. 1.54 million Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares with value of $18.74 million were bought by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 45,666 shares to 506,364 shares, valued at $27.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc..

Analysts await Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.31 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.46 actual EPS reported by Immunomedics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.61% EPS growth.

