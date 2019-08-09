Immunomedics (IMMU) Holder Longwood Capital Partners Upped Holding by $1.90 Million; Old West Investment Management Lifted Holding in Cameco (CCJ) by $7.64 Million as Stock Value Declined

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6941.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 694,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 704,121 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 1.20 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 759,803 shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA

More notable recent Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “INmune Bio Co-Founder and CEO RJ Tesi Presents at Cambridge Healthcare Institute’s 7th Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Immunomedics (IMMU) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celldex to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Corporate Update Call – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celldex Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ANTM, WBA, IMMU – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consonance Capital LP has invested 0.18% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 30,762 shares. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.93% or 1.41M shares. Principal Finance Group has 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). 645,516 were reported by Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Liability Corp. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 12,917 shares. 95,640 were accumulated by American Int. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) or 494,044 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 25,000 shares. Blackrock holds 12.56M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 2,099 shares. 71,695 are owned by Legal General Group Inc Pcl. 500,000 were reported by Acuta Capital Prtn Limited Liability.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $43.69 million activity. $66,750 worth of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares were bought by BALL BRYAN.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 345,500 shares to 41,667 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtu Financial Inc by 82,480 shares to 264,114 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 514,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,862 shares, and cut its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA).

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 07/25/2019: CCJ,CCO.TO,CVE,CVE.TO,CLB,EQNR – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cameco awarded $40M in damages in Tepco dispute – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.