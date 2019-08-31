Immunomedics (IMMU) Holder Longwood Capital Partners Has Raised Position by $1.90 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Has Upped by Investec Asset Management North America Inc

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 1.33M shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 3,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 51,752 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, up from 48,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $43.69 million activity. Shares for $66,750 were bought by BALL BRYAN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 303,327 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 10,924 are owned by Jasper Ridge Prns Lp. Orbimed Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.27M shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 575,120 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1.10 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 1.57 million shares. Moreover, Fosun Limited has 0.28% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 235,433 shares. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 1.94M shares. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 860,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors reported 459,956 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 99,104 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 100,301 shares. Moreover, Tekla Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Rock Springs Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.59% or 800,000 shares in its portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs holds 509,900 shares.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 61,000 shares to 381,500 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 6.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Acg Wealth has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Benin Mgmt has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cornerstone Cap has 165,543 shares for 3.83% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Comml Bank The has invested 1.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Shoker Invest Counsel stated it has 1.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Advisory has invested 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Grace White New York has 40,800 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 270,317 shares. Winfield Associate Incorporated stated it has 3,755 shares. Invesco holds 0.54% or 11.36 million shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc holds 56,633 shares. Guardian Cap Lp stated it has 95,664 shares. Villere St Denis J Limited Liability Co invested 0.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Management Of Virginia Ltd Co, Virginia-based fund reported 22,676 shares.

