Immunomedics (IMMU) Holder Ghost Tree Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $2.60 Million as Stock Declined; South Dakota Investment Council Has Lowered Holding in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) as Market Valuation Rose

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.32 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.73% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 890,356 shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 22.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 56,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15M, down from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.57. About 1.35 million shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 16/03/2018 Medidata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO); 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Rev $149.2M; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49M for 114.46 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $43.69 million activity. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC had bought 1.00 million shares worth $13.55M.

Analysts await Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.36 earnings per share, down 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Immunomedics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.