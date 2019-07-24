Immunomedics (IMMU) Holder Alkeon Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; Eminence Capital LP Trimmed Its Position in Electronic Arts (EA) as Market Value Declined

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 360,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.03M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 1.19 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 47.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.94M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.31 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 908,815 shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 20.54% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $43.69 million activity. $66,750 worth of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) was bought by BALL BRYAN on Thursday, June 20.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 25,051 shares to 281,161 shares, valued at $47.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Call) (NYSE:VIPS) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100,819 are owned by Fil Ltd. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 34,300 shares. Jennison Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 3.04M shares. 900 were accumulated by Captrust Advisors. 134,951 were reported by Services Automobile Association. Massachusetts Financial Serv Communication Ma owns 469,880 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 98,275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning accumulated 233,856 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Aperio Gp Lc owns 14,532 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 991,227 shares. 12,516 are held by Virtu Fin Limited Liability Corporation. Menora Mivtachim Hldg Ltd has invested 0.26% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp has 40 shares. Nicholas Inv Ptnrs LP invested in 248,031 shares.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 603,869 shares to 16.01M shares, valued at $202.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 682,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11. Miele Laura sold $114,710 worth of stock. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Lc reported 9,468 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,069 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd Company has 1.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 129 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 6,482 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 7,639 shares. Amalgamated Bank invested in 45,129 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co invested in 46,901 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma invested in 9.39M shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 3,580 shares stake. South Texas Money Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 34,889 were reported by Martin Currie Limited. 1832 Asset Lp owns 4,943 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 4,631 shares stake.

