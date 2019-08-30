ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.41 N/A -1.21 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see ImmunoGen Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.28 beta indicates that ImmunoGen Inc. is 128.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta and it is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ImmunoGen Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of ImmunoGen Inc. is $5.08, with potential upside of 86.76%. On the other hand, XBiotech Inc.’s potential upside is 55.69% and its consensus price target is $13. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ImmunoGen Inc. is looking more favorable than XBiotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ImmunoGen Inc. and XBiotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 18.9%. Insiders owned 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Competitively, 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend while XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.