ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

We will be comparing the differences between ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.08 N/A -1.21 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.12 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ImmunoGen Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ImmunoGen Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Volatility and Risk

ImmunoGen Inc.’s 1.92 beta indicates that its volatility is 92.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has beta of -3.63 which is 463.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. ImmunoGen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ImmunoGen Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ImmunoGen Inc.’s average price target is $5.08, while its potential upside is 122.81%. Competitively the average price target of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 249.65% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that vTv Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than ImmunoGen Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.5% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares and 2% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 69.32% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% -42.29% -44.49% -17.98% -44.91%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.