ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 7.93 N/A -1.21 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 29.82 N/A -1.79 0.00

Demonstrates ImmunoGen Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ImmunoGen Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. Its rival Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ImmunoGen Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

ImmunoGen Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.08, while its potential upside is 126.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares and 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. ImmunoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 69.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.