ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 7.98 N/A -1.21 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 101.18 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates ImmunoGen Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ImmunoGen Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.28 shows that ImmunoGen Inc. is 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, NewLink Genetics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 13.3 while its Quick Ratio is 13.3. NewLink Genetics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of ImmunoGen Inc. is $4.75, with potential upside of 75.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. ImmunoGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, NewLink Genetics Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance while NewLink Genetics Corporation has 16.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.