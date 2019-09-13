ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

As Biotechnology businesses, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 9.80 N/A -1.21 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 9 1.35 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmunoGen Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Volatility and Risk

ImmunoGen Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.28 beta. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. Its rival Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. ImmunoGen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ImmunoGen Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Jaguar Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 275.94% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoGen Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.3% and 1.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. was less bearish than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ImmunoGen Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.