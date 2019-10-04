ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 0.00 134.32M -1.21 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 26.19M 1.54 0.77

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ImmunoGen Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 4,732,910,500.35% -582.6% -51.9% IVERIC bio Inc. 2,318,930,405.53% 97.6% 46%

Volatility & Risk

ImmunoGen Inc. has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc. has 12 and 12 for Current and Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares and 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. 0.6% are ImmunoGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.