ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.04 N/A -1.21 0.00 Incyte Corporation 81 8.61 N/A 1.17 64.95

Table 1 highlights ImmunoGen Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.92 beta indicates that ImmunoGen Inc. is 92.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Incyte Corporation has a 1.25 beta which is 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, Incyte Corporation has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Incyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ImmunoGen Inc. and Incyte Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Incyte Corporation 0 6 4 2.40

ImmunoGen Inc.’s upside potential is 123.79% at a $5.08 average target price. Competitively Incyte Corporation has an average target price of $86.17, with potential upside of 7.40%. The data provided earlier shows that ImmunoGen Inc. appears more favorable than Incyte Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.5% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95% of Incyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Incyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42% Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend while Incyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.