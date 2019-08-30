ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ)

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.35 N/A -1.21 0.00 Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmunoGen Inc. and Immune Design Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. and Immune Design Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Immune Design Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

ImmunoGen Inc. has a 88.15% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoGen Inc. and Immune Design Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 80.3% and 59.09% respectively. 0.6% are ImmunoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.35% of Immune Design Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.