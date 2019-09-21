ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Since ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 10.24 N/A -1.21 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.72 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ImmunoGen Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmunoGen Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk and Volatility

ImmunoGen Inc. is 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.28. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 58.71% and its consensus target price is $57.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoGen Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.3% and 0% respectively. ImmunoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.